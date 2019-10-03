‘I Will Never Trade You For Any Woman In The World’ – IK Osakioduwa Tells Wife On Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa and his wife, Olohije, are today celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

The show host has since taken to his IG page to share beautiful photos of them while gushing about his woman.

”It’s been 11years! Like most couples we’ve had our ups and downs, but I can say confidently that there isn’t a woman in the world that I would trade @kidskulture with.

“HOWEVER, if @sofiavergara @salmahayek @kellyrowland or @kerihilson would like to fill in for you MOMENTARILY (just briefly oh), then I’d be willing to let you get a brief marriage holiday. (Just so you can rest from my stress of course. It is not about selfish desire)

“Happy 11th anniversary Baby.

#MyRideOrDie

#MyAlwaysAndForever

#TheColouredHairGirl” he wrote

Happy anniversary to them!