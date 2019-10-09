‘I Will Not Apologize For Appointing My Daughter As Aide’ – Governor Okowa

by Temitope Alabi

 

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa recently appointed his daughter as one of the state’s aides and came under fire for this.

The governor has now made it known that he will not apologize for appointing his daughter as an aide because she is qualified.

Okowa made this known while speaking at a media quarterly briefing in Asaba and debunked claims that he appointed two of his daughters as against the one he appointed.

“It is not true that I have two of my daughter’s appointed. I have only one appointed and she is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any daughter in social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of daughter that I have” he said.

On his successor coming from Delta central, he said;

“I am not God. I don’t make a Governor. Nobody makes a governor. It is only God that can make one.

“The important thing is we want to ensure there is unity and equity and we will continue to work towards achieving a situation that keeps us United as Deltans realising that working together makes us stronger as a people” he said.

