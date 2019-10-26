I Will Rather Pray For Wisdom Instead Of Husband: Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and Kwese TV presenter, Efia Odo, has revaled that she would rather pray for wisdom instead of praying for a good husband.

It all started after the TV personality shared a video of some fans imitating her dance step routine in a Shatta Wale’s song and a follower said she is beautiful before going on to pray for her for a husband.

Read Also: Ghanaian Movie Directors Don’t Know How To Shoot S*x Scenes; Ghanian Actress Efia Odo

Replying swiftly, she said she will rather pray for wisdom.

Here is a screenshot of the exchange below;