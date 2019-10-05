“I Will Wash Your Pants Everyday’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells DJ Cuppy

Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to his IG page to profess his love for DJ Cuppy.

According to Uche, should Cuppy agree to marry him, he will wash her panties every day, amongst other things.

In his words;

Read Also: ‘Why I Regret Supporting Tacha’ – Uche Maduagwu

@cuppymusic I am ready to wash your PANT and dress everyday if you marry me… ��Talk is cheap, if you truly #love a girl, then you must be prepared to be her house boy, thats what sacrifice is all about in a #relationship. �As the biggest #ACTOR in #Nigeria that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen in #America, ✈️ my fans in #Naija, #London, #Ghana and all over the world wants me to get married to #Cuppy, they believe we are #beautiful together, � honestly, Cuppy is a very humble #girl, but what i admire so much about her is the fountain of her intelligence, #omg, this jewel is too intelligent, thats why i am ready to wash all her dirty PANT and #DRESS even after #wedding. I prophecy to every #pretty girl praying to God for #MARRIAGE, as you type amen, by this time next year, God will answer your prayer speedily.� #repost #instagram #FollowMe #Lagos #BBnaija2019 #instamood #pics #Nollywood #Abuja #music #PepperDem #blog #fashion