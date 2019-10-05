“I Will Wash Your Pants Everyday’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells DJ Cuppy

by Temitope Alabi
Uche Maduagwu, DJ Cuppy
Uche Maduagwu, DJ Cuppy

Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to his IG page to profess his love for DJ Cuppy.

According to Uche, should Cuppy agree to marry him, he will wash her panties every day, amongst other things.

In his words;

Read Also: ‘Why I Regret Supporting Tacha’ – Uche Maduagwu

@cuppymusic I am ready to wash your PANT and dress everyday if you marry me… ��Talk is cheap, if you truly #love a girl, then you must be prepared to be her house boy, thats what sacrifice is all about in a #relationship. �As the biggest #ACTOR in #Nigeria that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen in #America, ✈️ my fans in #Naija, #London, #Ghana and all over the world wants me to get married to #Cuppy, they believe we are #beautiful together, � honestly, Cuppy is a very humble #girl, but what i admire so much about her is the fountain of her intelligence, #omg, this jewel is too intelligent, thats why i am ready to wash all her dirty PANT and #DRESS even after #wedding. I prophecy to every #pretty girl praying to God for #MARRIAGE, as you type amen, by this time next year, God will answer your prayer speedily.� #repost #instagram #FollowMe #Lagos #BBnaija2019 #instamood #pics #Nollywood #Abuja #music #PepperDem #blog #fashion

Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy, Uche Maduagwu
0

You may also like

Student found dead in Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi

19-Year-Old Boy Murders Father With An Axe

Africa in China: African leaders don’t respect themselves – Reno Omokri

Shocking!!! Five church members remanded in Prison over the alleged murder of a member

INEC calls for Court’s help to curb conflicting judgements

Nigerian banks order customers to stop withdrawal of cash abroad

Heartbreaking: How Popular Politician Was Found Hanging by His Wife After His Note Warned Her to Call Police

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo having lunch with students of a public school in Ondo (Photos/Video)

South African Police Strip Nigerian Man Unclad During Arrest (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *