Popular male barbie, Bobrisky, is in tears this morning as he took to his Instagram page lamenting that he woke up with menstrual pain.

Recall that some days ago, the popular crossdresser was described as a national danger by the federal government.

Also Read: Bobrisky Begins Crash Course On How Women Can Be Sexy For Their Partners

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to reveal that he woke up with menstrual pain. See post below: