“I Woke Up With Menstrual Pains” – Bobrisky Cries Out (Photo)

by Amaka

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has said he is currently in pains as he is going through her monthly cycle.

Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Bobriksy had shared the post via Instagram with the words:

“I woke up with menstrual pains”

This is coming after the male cross dresser had taken to social media to lament after a follower asked him when he will start reproducing.

The controversial celebrity was wondering why he is yet to conceive despite the rate at which his mysterious bae cums inside his womb.

Read Also: Pastor Odumejeje Dances To Peter Okoye’s Song In Church (Video)

See his post below:

Bobrisky

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Wizkid Shares Photos Of His Sons; Davido Reacts

Throwback photos of controversial BBNaija finalist, Cee-C

Venita and Frodd

BBNaija 2019: Frodd Reveals What Happened ‘Behind The Curtain’ While Bathing With Venita

New Music: Klintt – Willing (Prod. by Tuzi)

Simple Music Equation: Wizkid + Daddy Showkey =

Photos: Rihanna Leaves Family To Spend Time With Chris Brown

Oh Boy!! See How Bride-to-be Breaks Internet with Humongous Hips In Pre-wedding Photoshoot (Photos)

SHOCKER!!!! Is P-Square Breaking-up + Jude Okoye Hands Off

Nollywood Actor Opens Up On Anambra Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *