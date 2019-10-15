“I Woke Up With Menstrual Pains” – Bobrisky Cries Out (Photo)

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has said he is currently in pains as he is going through her monthly cycle.

Bobriksy had shared the post via Instagram with the words:

“I woke up with menstrual pains”

This is coming after the male cross dresser had taken to social media to lament after a follower asked him when he will start reproducing.

The controversial celebrity was wondering why he is yet to conceive despite the rate at which his mysterious bae cums inside his womb.

See his post below: