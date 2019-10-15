I Woke Up With Menstrual Pains, Says Bobrisky

by Michael
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian Cross-dresser, Bobrisky has shared some very controversial information about himself.

The controversial cross-dresser who refers to himself as a male barbie has taken to his Instagram to say that he woke up with some menstrual pains.

READ ALSO – “My Mom Encouraged Me To Be A Girl Before She Died” – Bobrisky

He took to his Instagram to share a photo with the status that read “I woke up with menstrual pains”

Information Nigeria recalls that it was also recently that Bobrisky shared a photo that he captioned “I don’t know why I can’t get pregnant”

See The Photo Here:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s Instagram Post

 

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Police man accused for allegedly using POS to extort ( Read whay really transpired)

Tinubu

Why Tinubu Is Now As Useless As A Sanitary Pad – Ex-Presidential Aide

Justin Bieber Injures Ankle Before Show

Imagine: Idumota Traders Stop Sales Of Yoruba Films

Senate will pass Whistle Protection Bill in July – Senate President

Awareness: Quick facts about the dreadful Ebola disease

Chelsea FC lead reduced to seven points, Manchester United drop 2 points at Old trafford

DSS Withdraws Security Operatives From Saraki, Dogara

Woman caught picking used sanitary pads and diapers at waste bin in Owerri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *