I Woke Up With Menstrual Pains, Says Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian Cross-dresser, Bobrisky has shared some very controversial information about himself.

The controversial cross-dresser who refers to himself as a male barbie has taken to his Instagram to say that he woke up with some menstrual pains.

READ ALSO – “My Mom Encouraged Me To Be A Girl Before She Died” – Bobrisky

He took to his Instagram to share a photo with the status that read “I woke up with menstrual pains”

Information Nigeria recalls that it was also recently that Bobrisky shared a photo that he captioned “I don’t know why I can’t get pregnant”

See The Photo Here: