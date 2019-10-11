I Work Very Hard, I Am Not A Poor Person: Governor Umahi

Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi has revealed that he became a billionaire at the age of 25 because of hard work and commitment to duty.

The governor said this while interacting with leaders of Abakpa main market in Abakaliki.

Umahi also dismissed social media reports that he owns shops at the market and built his house within one year.

“I work very hard, I am not a poor person but a very, very rich person.

“You can’t use the state’s money and still do all these things (projects) we are doing, I don’t have any shop or any interest in the market,” he said.

According to the governor, some of the decisions on the relocation of the traders from the market were reached due to the intervention of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“We presently have a special assistant on the market, the structures that are still strong are going to be renovated.

“The traders have two options: it is either you renovate it to our taste and become landlords or we do it on our own and you are no longer the landlord,” he added.