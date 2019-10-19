‘I Would Have Shot My Father If Not For Law’ – Actor Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Dabo a.k.a Yaw Dabo has made it known that if not for the law he would have shot his father.

According to Dabo, his father abandoned him and his two siblings with their mother who raised all of the, single-handedly.

Dabo went on to reveal that his father did come back begging and asking for support after he hit the limelight.

“I am the first child of three children and it has taken the grace of God for us all to be successful after our father left us. I am able to provide for my mum despite how tough the movie industry has become and built a three-bedroom house for her,” he said on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show.

“My mum recently called me seeking forgiveness and support for my father after he confessed his admiration of my hard work and talent in the movie industry. But, I asked myself, would he have looked for me or my siblings if he hadn’t seen me on TV?” he added.