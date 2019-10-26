I Would Rather Pray For Wisdom Than Pray For A Husband – Efia Odo

by Temitope Alabi
Ghanaian on-screen character and Kwese TV presenter, Efia Odo, has made her top priority known via social media.

According to Efia, she would prefer to pray to God for wisdom than pray for a good husband.

The actress made this known during an exchange on IG with a fan.

Issues started after Efia shared a video of certain fans emulating her dance steps to a Shatta Wale’s song. Reacting to the video, a follower acknowledged her beauty then went on to advise her to pray to God for a husband.

Efia wasted no time in responding saying she will rather appeal to God for wisdom.

