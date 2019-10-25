“I’d Go To Jail For Chioma”, says Davido As He Reveals The Highest Amount Of Money He Has Spent On Her (Video)

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed the length he would go to prove his love for his fiancee and mother of his son, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The singer said he would rather go to jail for the love of his life, Chioma if she ever commits a crime for him and gets caught.

Davido spilled this tea during an interview where he was asked if he would serve jail term for his woman if she gets nabbed carrying out a crime for his sake.

Although, the father of three paused for a while, perhaps, to think about the question before he said:

“Yes of course for my girl Chioma, i will definitely.”

The DMW boss was also asked the highest amount of money he has spent on his girlfriend during a shopping spree and he revealed that he once lavished about $46,000 on her during a shopping in Dubai.

Isn’t that why he is called OBO?

Watch the video below: