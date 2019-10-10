‘If I Were President, I Would Ban Importation Of Human Hair, Bleaching Cream: Reno Omokri (Photo)

Reno Omokri, aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan has shared details on what he would do if he were to be the president of any African nation.

He also hinted that if he were a president, he would be extremely unpopular.

In his own words: “I am so glad I am not an African president because I would be extremely unpopular. My first act would be to ban importation of Human (White/Asian) hair and bleaching creams. BLACK is BEAUTIFUL would be my motto.”

He went further to say: “let me shock you. The money Africa uses to import human hair/bleaching cream is MORE than money we spend on importing books! Google it. It is more important for us to look European than for us to acquire knowledge.”

