‘If Omoyele Sowore Was Igbo, He Would Have Been Released By Now’ – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri is of the opinion that if Omoyele Sowore was of a different ethnic tribe, Igbo, to be precise, he would have since gained his freedom.

According to Omokri, the Igbos are communal and would have rallied round to fulfil the terms and conditions of his bail.

Recall Sowore who is standing trial for treasonable charges filed against him by the Federal government, appeared in court yesterday and no one has come forward to stand as his surety for his bail conditions to be fulfilled.

Reacting to this development, Reno Omokri said;

Despite the stringent bail conditions set for Nnamdi Kanu, Igbos wasted no time fulfilling it. Sowore’s bail terms are nowhere near as tough as Nnamdi Kanu’s, yet no one has stood for him. Yet, while he was in detention and court, many people were talking tough in his defence. It just tells you a lot about Igbo communal spirit as compared to other ethnic nationalities. If Sowore was Igbo, he would have been out of jail by now.

An Igbo Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, risked jail, put his Senatorial office on the line, to stand as surety for Kanu. Are you trying to tell me that none of Sowore’s kinsmen has ordinary 50 million? I am yet to see people who love themselves like Igbo.

In America, believe it or not, Igbo unions give new comers loans to set up their own businesses. I have seen news stories of destitute Nigerians abroad who need assistance. That can never happen to an Igbo. Other Igbos in that community will rally round and rehabilitate him or her. Let us all learn that self-love from Ndi’Igbo and Nigeria will be better for it” he wrote.

0

