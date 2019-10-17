If We Have One Voice In Nigeria, A Lot Would Have Changed: Don Jazzy

by Eyitemi
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Mavin record owner, Don Jazzy, has lamented the lack of unity among Nigerians.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle, he said a lot of things would have changed in the country if Nigerians had one voice.

Read Also: Why Nigeria Is Not The Giant Of Africa; Don Jazzy

The music mogul added that until Nigerians come together with one voice to ask for good leadership, then the country would continue to be where it is.

What he wrote below:

I wish we had one voice in Nigeria a lot of things would have changed, but then there’s no unity amongst us. Until we come together with one voice to ask for good leadership, we would continue to be where we are.

