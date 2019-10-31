If You Are Married And You Don’t Have Kids, You Are Still Single: Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, is no new to controversial comments.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the singer stated that even if one has the biggest wedding ceremony but is yet to have kids, then such a person is still single.

Read Also: Maybe Na The Thing Wey He Dey Smoke Dey Worry Im Head; Daddy Showkey Says As He Appeal To EFCC To Free Naira Marley

Do you agree with the singer???

In his words;

‘If you like do the biggest marriage, if you don’t have kids, you’re still single”.