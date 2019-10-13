‘If You Disobey Court Order, There Will Be Grave Consequences’ – CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad has stated that no one should disobey court orders as according to him, this might attract grave consequences.

Represented by John Tosho, Chief Judge of the federal high court at the launch of the 9th house of representatives legislative agenda in Abuja, Tanko, commended the national assembly for being a good ally of the Nigerian judiciary.

“I will like to assure you that as you embark on this important voyage of national rebirth and re-invigoration through effective, people-oriented legislation, the Judiciary is solidly behind you.

“We will on our part, as usual, vigorously pursue the observance of the rule of law by all citizens. There is no sacred cow anywhere, as no one is above the law, no matter his or her position in society.

“Justice must be served without fear or favour. Every law of the land must be obeyed. Let me assure everyone present here that the consequences of disobeying lawful court orders will be too grave to bear.

“We all should gird our loins to do our constitutionally assigned duties with due diligence so that Nigeria can be the pride of everyone” he said.