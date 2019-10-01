‘If You Have A Problem With Me, Call Me Directly’: Rapper Oladips

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian rapper Oladips is not here to be disrespected as he has taken to Twitter to send a warning to some of his haters.

According to the rapper, he recently found out that some people are trying to discourage some of the people working on his team and he is not for this anymore.

In his words;

Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth I’m Not Joking, I Will Call Out Ya’ll’s Names And Tag Y’all Im Not Joking, This Is Not The Same OlaDips Y’all Knew, Dont Fuck With Me, Leave Me The Fuck Alone! I’m Warning You Pricks!!! Okay Sha

If You Have A Problem With Me, Please Call Me Directly Stop Acting Like A Pussy Up And Down! Stop Calling The People I Work With Behind My Back! Fucking Cowards!!! Rain Has Kuku Been Falling Lately, So Thunder Is Not So Far Away To Fire Una Dead People Gosssh

— O T O L O R I N 💎 (@Oladipsoflife) September 29, 2019

The rapper made news a few months ago after he announced that he had left his former label LRR.

