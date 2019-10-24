If You Sleep With A Virgin And Break Up With Her, Curses Will Follow You: Ola Michael

by Eyitemi
Popular movie producer, Ola Michael, has opined that he would rather sleep with girls who have been deflowered because if one sleeps with a virgin and break up with her, curses are meant to follow such person.

Speaking during an interview on Okay FM, he disclosed that this is so because of the holy blood involved.

His words:

“I Don’t Like Virgins, I Like Those Who Have Been Cleared Already and discharged. This is because if you sleep with a Virgin and you suddenly breaks up with her, and that lady decides to place curses on you, the curse would surely come to pass because of the holy blood involved.”

