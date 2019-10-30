Igbo Leaders To Meet In Ebonyi Over 2023 Presidency:

Igbo leaders will converge in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki, from November 22 to 23, 2019 for a retreat.

Daily Trust reports that an insider confided to it that the main agenda of the meeting is to discuss how the region will produce an Igbo president in 2023.

The retreat which is tagged “Igboezue Leadership Retreat”, a release from the Retreat Planning Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, signed by Collins Steve Ugwu, stated that the event is powered by Nzuko Ummuna -a core Igbo Think Tank of committed professionals at home and the diaspora- in alliance with the South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), will hold at the ultramodern Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki City.

The press release stated that the Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, David Umahi will be the host Governor and “will roll out the new city’s hospitality to welcome all his brother Governors to this epoch retreat, as they have all individually been engaged and endorsed it as timely and, one that should be supported to produce enduring outcomes.”

The Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee of the Retreat, a former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Gary Enwo Igariwey, said that “aside all the Governors and all federal legislators of Igbo origin being expected, other critical stakeholders of the entire Igbo collectives are upbeat about the prospects of this gathering, because they are being reached methodically and comprehensively.”