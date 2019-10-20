Igbo Man Shares Video Of Cats Disappearing In Front Of His Shop (Video)

A recent video shared on the Internet reveals some shocking activities that happened in front of an Igbo Man’s shop.

The video that was gotten from a CCTV the owners had installed around the shop showed moments when cats disappeared right in front of the man’s shop.

READ ALSO – Mercy Johnson Is A Witch, She Attacked Me Physically And Spiritually — Actress Angela Okorie

In the video, two cats were seen moving around the shop area on both sides when they both suddenly disappeared.

The men who were watching the video were left in awe as they all screamed on seeing what just happened.

Watch The Video Here: