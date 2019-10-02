Igbo Women Were Created For Yoruba Men: Rapper Ycee

by Eyitemi
Ycee
Rapper Ycee

Popular Nigerian rapper Ycee posits that Igbo women were put on this earth for Yoruba men.

The ‘Omo Alhaji’ crooner made this known in a tweet he sent out on Tuesday.

His comment has since sparked a mixed reaction from Nigerians with some agreeing with him while others think otherwise. What do you think about his comment???

See what he wrote below:

Igbo women were put on this earth for Yoruba men

What he tweets:

 

