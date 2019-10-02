Igbo Women Were Created For Yoruba Men: Rapper Ycee

Popular Nigerian rapper Ycee posits that Igbo women were put on this earth for Yoruba men.
The ‘Omo Alhaji’ crooner made this known in a tweet he sent out on Tuesday.
Read Also: Rapper Ycee Showers Praises On Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks
His comment has since sparked a mixed reaction from Nigerians with some agreeing with him while others think otherwise. What do you think about his comment???
See what he wrote below:
Igbo women were put on this earth for Yoruba men
What he tweets:
Igbo women were put on this earth for Yoruba men
— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) October 2, 2019
1 Comment
not all part of Igbo is the same so that one is Manny one state