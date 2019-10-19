Igbos Not Working Together To Actualise 2023 Presidency — Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, has said that the Igbos are working towards ruling Nigeria in 2023.

He said this while canvassing his support for a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, adding that he is a perfect fit as Nigeria’s the next president.

Speaking with reporters in Yola, Adamawa state capital, Lawal when asked his opinion on an Igbo presidency and why people believe that the North has no intention to give the region a chance, Lawal said: “But they (south-easterners) have not been working together to actualise an Igbo presidency.”

On Tinubu, he noted that the prominent politician has all the qualities, a modern president should have.

“By 2023 when Buhari’s tenure will be over, he’ll go back to Daura to face his cows like I am doing. But you see, every leader must leave behind a legacy. I will like to see that he leaves behind a legacy of achievement,” he said.

“Bola Tinubu is my friend of many years. Buhari is my big boss. Bola Tinubu without prejudice that he’s my friend, will make a good president.

“Other issues notwithstanding, he (Tinubu) will make a good modern president because the presidency these days is scientific. Nigerians, by convention, seem to have agreed that there should be rotation of the presidency.”

Although Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has not made his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election known, but there have been several speculations to the effect.