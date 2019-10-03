Ihedioha To Assist Imo Indigenes Who Returned From South Africa

The Imo state government has announced plans to reintegrate and resettle Imo indigenes who recently returned from South Africa, as a result of the latest xenophobic attacks.

To this effect, the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has set up an inter-ministerial committee to map out strategies for their resettlement.

The governor, while speaking during the reception of the returnees at the Government House, Owerri, Wednesday, thanked God for saving their lives despite the casualties recorded during the attack.

He said, “We understand clearly the import of this incident. What the displacement has given rise to, is that you have to start afresh, begin to adjust either to start a new life or otherwise”.

Ihedioha said a desk has been set up to articulate an implementable plan that will guarantee a sustainable livelihood for them.