Ike Is A Special Person, Being A Millionaire Won’t Affect Our Relationship: Mercy

by Valerie Oke
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy, has revealed that her love interest during the reality TV show, Ike, is a special person and that winning the N60m won’t affect their relationship.

Speaking during an interview, the reality TV star added that she started developing feelings for Ike about the fifth week in the house.

I was single before going into the House. But now, you should expect love and friendship (between me and Ike). We would work as partners. Money has nothing to do with the love we share. Money has nothing to do with our relationship; it won’t affect us.”

“Ike is a special person. It is something beyond what I can understand– it was just in him. I think every girl in the House liked him too. I realised that I had feelings for him about the fifth week in the house.”

