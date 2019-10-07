Ike, Mercy Kiss After Winning Big Brother Naija 2019 (Video)

by Amaka

Former Big Brother housemate, Ike kissed his love interest, Mercy after she was announced the winner of reality show.

Mercy and ike
Lovebirds, Mercy and Ike

After 99 days, the curvy vixen emerged the winner the Big Brother Naija 2019 Pepper Dem edition.

Few hours before the news, Ike was seen holding a bouquet of flowers for his girlfriend, who was still in the house.

After the news, Mercy went straight to him and they both shared a romantic kiss on stage.

The pair remain the last standing couple from the reality show.

Read Also: BBnaija Finale: Seyi, Omashola Evicted From Pepper Dem Edition (Video)

Watch the video below:

