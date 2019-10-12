Ike Reveals Why He Gave Mercy His Coin To Buy Immunity

by Eyitemi
Ike and mercy
Ike with a flower bouquet for mercy

2019 BBNaija housemate, Ike, has revealed that he gave his coins to love interest, Mercy, to buy immunity while in the house because her birthday was coming at the time.

Speaking during an interview with Channels television, the reality TV star added that the decision paid off because she went on to win.

His words:

“I and Mercy had tried to plan out a lot of things in the game. I gave her the coins so she could get immunity.” 

“We were going to get immunity. Either she was, or I was and I was feeling too strong in the game… too confident and since her birthday was coming up, I said she should just buy it.

“I think it ended up a good decision. I could have bought for myself and still probably lost so I think it was a good decision.”

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, ike, mercy
