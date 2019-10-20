I’m Leaving My Marriage Because My Husband Rapes Me’ – Actress Bose Oladimeji

Nollywood actress Bose Oladimeji has reportedly ended her marriage over allegations that her husband rapes her.

The actress revealed that she is leaving her husband because he beats and rapes her every time he comes home drunk.

During a recent interview with VanguardNGR, she revealed that after two years, she has decided to leave her husband who she claims beats and rapes her.

She said the brutal violence and domestic abuse have become life-threatening and she has had enough.

In her own words: “Yes I’m ready to go, in fact, I’m not with him right now. I just have to run for my life, my life is very precious to me.”