I'm Ready To Face Trial In Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu

by Valerie Oke
The Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu says he’s ready to face trial if his safety would be guaranteed by the court.

Kanu said this on Thursday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja which was being presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

According to the counsel, the application to restore the Kanu’s bail so that he could face his trial was filed on April 1.

“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019, the application was served on the prosecution and it is ripped for hearing.

“We urge the court to restore his bail on the ground that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial,” he said.

However, counsel to the Federal Government, Labaran Shuaibu, said he was just seeing the process, and opposed the application.

He asked the court to adjourn the matter to enable him file the necessary processes.

Justice Nyako, then adjourned the matter till Jan. 16, adding that the only way he could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison.

“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the only safest place for him,” she said.

