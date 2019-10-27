“I’m Too Hot”, Says Crossdresser James Brown; Shares New Photo Wearing Only Pant

Bobrisky’s successor and mentee, Obialor James Brown broke the internet with an unclear photo of him wearing only pant while sitting on a toilet sink.

The controversial Igbo dancer then captioned the photo:

“Urgh I’m too hot I make them burn”#deletingsoon”

Information Nigeria recalls James Brown went viral after he made a blunder during an interview in which he said “They Didn’t Caught Me”, “Did They Caught Me”.

The effeminate young man was among the 57 men arrested for alleged homosexual activities at the Kelly Ann Hotel/Event Centre in Egbada, Lagos.

See the photo below: