‘I’m Your Hand Bag And Your Wrapper’- Ike Tells Mercy (Video)

Big Brother Naija finalist Ike, has professed his undying love to fellow housemate and winner of the Big Brother Naija 2019 show, Mercy.

In the video captured from his Instagram live feed, the reality star housemate was spotted with Mercy.

In that moment, he confessed his love for her, saying he can’t go anywhere without her.

Mercy who showed her face was seen smiling and approving his statement.

The two love birds have been all lovey since the Big Brother House.

Ike went further to say: “I’m your handbag, your wrapper, I can’t go anywhere without you.”

Watch The Video Here: