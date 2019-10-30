Increase Your Revenue By 30% With As Low As N25,650 With Kweek Social; Nigeria’s Pioneer Social Media Company

Affordable, effective and commendable; these are the words that describe Kweek Social; Nigeria’s premier social media marketing company for African businesses.

To ensure proper online representation for brands and businesses, Kweek Social will be giving a 10% discount on all their social media packages and a free social media page audit and consultation for business owners.

Kweek Social is focused on positioning small and medium African enterprises for global relevance and dominance with their affordable social media marketing solutions through effective use of social media through creative content and graphic designs, strategic ad placements, brand awareness and visibility as well as customer growth to increase sales and profit, which is the aim of every brand.

Kweek Social is not solely profit-oriented but is concerned with providing proven solutions to help you build, grow and maximize your page and business to its full potential.

With packages from as low as N25,650, Kweek Social positions your business for success.

‘’Our ultimate goal is to create a seamless digital ecosystem that links small and medium businesses to the creative experts they need and empowering them to compete in their respective industries. We are here to ensure that your business generates revenue from your online presence’’- GEORGE OMORARO, PRESIDENT KWEEK GROUP.

For more information;

Website- www.kweeksocial.com

Instagram- www.instagram.com/kweeksocial

Facebook- www.facebook.com/kweeksocial

Twitter- www.twitter.com/kweeksocial