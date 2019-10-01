Independence: Pro-Democracy Group Cautions North East Leaders Against Using Boko Haram As Excuse Not To Develop Their Constituencies

by Editor

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has challenged political elites from the North-East to provide basic infrastructures in their communities and stop shying away from their responsibilities under the guise of Boko Haram.

The pro-democracy group made the call in a press conference to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by the secretary-general, Bolaji Abdulkadir, the National Democratic Front called on the region’s political class to wake up to its responsibility in the war against terrorism.

Instead of fulfilling their obligation, the NDF says these politically embittered persons have continued to empower terrorists, gloriously endorsing their activities.

The NDF was particularly critical of Ahmadu Jaha, the lawmaker representing Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok in the National Assembly who openly sang the praises of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The group, therefore, charged Jaha and his likes to wake up to their responsibility and stop blaming others for the woes they have brought upon their own region.

According to the NDF, it is only when basic amenities are provided that natives can return to liberated communities.

Tags from the story
Ahmadu Jaha, boko haram, Bolaji Abdulkadir, National Democratic Front
0

You may also like

Buhari Not Dead – Presidency

Benue State: Government shuts down 2219 schools over poor standards

FG did not pay us any ransom – Boko Haram on released Dapchi girls

20-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Sleeping With Dogs

Nigerians React To The News Of Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu’s Ailment

EL- Classsico to played out Spain for the first time since 1982

Nigerian money doubler arrested for scamming Indonesians with fake dollar

Ex Governor used fake letters to get bail

Pastor arrested for allegedly attempting to bomb a church

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *