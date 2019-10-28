Indonesian Govt Reportedly Arrest, Deport Nigerians For Spraying Money One Pastor Odumeje (Video)

In a video circulating online, Nigerians in Indonesia are being rounded up and arrested for allegedly spraying money on Pastor Odumeje during his recent visit.

According to a write-up, the Anambra-based cleric paid a visit to Jarkata where he was called to preach during a church program organized by the Igbo community.

Another video also reveals a huge amount of money was lavished on the controversial man of God, leaving the government to wonder how people without Visa or work permit could afford to do such.

The write-up also claims 65 Nigerians especially Igbos have been sent back home.

