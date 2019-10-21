Inmates Of Kaduna ‘Torture Centre’ Were In Chains For 8years: Commissioner

Hafsat Baba, Kaduna state commissioner for human services and social development, has revealed that the inmates of a religious rehabilitation centre in the state were held in chains for eight years.

The religious rehabilitation centre located at Kwanar Gurguwa in Igabi local government area of the state was raided on Saturday by police, setting free 147 inmates.

According to the commissioner, the inmates were tortured and were in chains and a welder was contacted to remove the chains from their legs.

“They have been under torture. They were all in chains. We have to call a welder to remove the chains in their legs. Some of them have been in chains for eight years. They just removed the chains this afternoon,” she said.