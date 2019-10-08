Inside ‘Cold Room’ Where UNILAG Lecturers ‘Slaughter’ Female Students (Video)

by Amaka

A video which shows the ‘inside’ of the cold room, where lecturers ‘sexually harass’ students in the University of Lagos has surfaced online.

Sex For Grades

Information Nigeria recalls a lecturer of the institution, Boniface Igbeneghu, was exposed in a documentary ‘Sex For Grades’ filmed secretly by a BBC reporter, Kiki Mordi who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

During the investigation, the lecturer had revealed the cold room is where such vile acts take place and it is located at the upper angle of UNILAG’s staff room.

A statement released by the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university, Taiwo Oloyede on Monday reveals the ‘Cold Room’ has been shut down.

Watch the video from the 37:54 marker below:

