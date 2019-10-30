Instagram Allegedly Deactivates Tacha’s Instagram Account: Report

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has lost the rights to her Instagram page a few hours after announcing her latest endorsement deal.

According to Exclusive reports, the move was taken prior to reports from web users regarding contraband activities going on in her account.

Some social media users claimed her followers are not organic which means she bought some of them.

The photo-sharing platform insists these activities are against their community policies.

Tacha is one of the first Big Brother Naija season 4 housemates to have garnered over 910,000 followers and she is presumed to have the largest fan base.

Reports claim she would have start afresh a new page.

See screenshot below: