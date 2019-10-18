Instagram Users Attacks Bobrisky For Flaunting Car Keys (Video)

Popular male barbie, Bobrisky has come under serious attack for his display of his assets on social media.

The popular crossdresser early on Friday morning took to his Instagram page to flaunt his assets while thanking God for life.

However this didn’t go down well with some of his followers who identified one of the displayed car keys to be a generator key.

See post below: