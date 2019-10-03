IPOB Members Protesting Against Buhari Flee As South African Police Open Fire On Protesters

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, members were captured running helter-skelter after being confronted by the S. African police.

The group, who were engaging in a peaceful protest against President Muhammadu Buhari in Pretoria, have also released a statement condemning the attack on them on Thursday.

In the statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group accused President Muhammadu Buhari of influencing the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to order his police to open fire on peaceful Biafran protesters.

Watch the video below: