IPOB Members Protesting Against Buhari Flee As South African Police Open Fire On Protesters

by Amaka

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, members were captured running helter-skelter after being confronted by the S. African police.

IPOB Members
IPOB Members

The group, who were engaging in a peaceful protest against President Muhammadu Buhari in Pretoria, have also released a statement condemning the attack on them on Thursday.

In the statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group accused President Muhammadu Buhari of influencing the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to order his police to open fire on peaceful Biafran protesters.

Read Also: Apostle Johnson Suleman Recounts How His Failure To Apply Wisdom Almost Got Him Killed

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Cyril Ramaohosa, IPOB, President Buhari, Pretoria, The Indigenous People Of Biafra
0

You may also like

Badoo suspect confesses, says he was tricked into joining

Biafra: Nigerian Army speaks on Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts

National ID Card: NIMC pledges to enroll all Nigerians

“105 Girls Missing After Dapchi School Attack” – Parents Say; Compile List

Osagie Osarenkhoe

Talent Manger Osagie Osarenkhoe Recounts How She Was Assaulted By Strange Man

President Buhari can run for a second term – Rotimi Amaechi

Army Lieutenant declared missing in Lagos

Police apprehends Gun manufacturer in Plateau

Former NITEL Territorial Manager Arrested By NSCDC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *