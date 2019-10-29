IPPIS: Don Jazzy Appeals To ASUU And FG

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy in a recent statement has appealed to the Federal Government and the members of ASUU over the use of Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System IPPIS.

IPPIS, ASUU
The FG had given October as the deadline for the commencement of the use of the IPPIS but ASUU insisted it wouldn’t make use of the system and are planing to embark on indefinite strike.

However, Don Jazzy in his statement called on FG and ASUU to find a common ground as students will be at the receiving end if they issue is prolonged.

See his post below:

