Irate Tricycle Riders Gang Up Against LASTMA Officer In Lagos (Video)

LASTMA officer
LASTMA officer trapped in a tricycle

In a recent video shared on the Internet, some tricyclists in Lagos seem to have trapped a LASTMA officer for allegedly seizing one of their colleagues’ tricycle.

The video shows the LASTMA officer stuck between the tricycles.

The event took place in the capital city of Lagos Ikeja and was captured on video which was later shared on the Internet.

The officer can be seen trapped around another tricycle and there were no traces of his fellow officers around to rescue him.

Watch The Video Here:

