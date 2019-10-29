Is Buhari Jealous Of Wizkid? Omokri Asks

President Muhammadu Buhari’s prominent critic, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has taken to social media to ask if the president is jealous of Nigerian singer, Ayo Balagun aka Wizkid.

According to Omokri, it makes nonsense for Buhari, who had just returned from multiple foreign trips to immediately embark on more.

The president is currently in Saudi Arabia, where  will be till he proceeds to the UK on Saturday for a two-week ‘private trip’ in London, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile Wizkid has been on your around the world for his Starboy fest.

Omokri tweeted: Is General @MBuhari jealous of @wizkidayo’s world tour? Because it does not make sense for a man who just returned from multiple foreign tours to take off to Saudi for 3 days and from there to UK for 16 days

 

