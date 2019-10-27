‘Issa Soft Yansh’ – Tiwa Savage Reacts As Wizkid Squeezes Her Butts On Stage

by Valerie Oke

wizkid and tiwa savage

Nigerian singers and ‘besties’, Tiwa Savage and Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, whipped up social media sentiments again after Wizkid squeezed Tiwa’s butt on stage at the Starboyfest in Paris on Saturday.

Both fans and critics of the duo have since taken to various social media platforms to react to the scenario.

However, sending a subtle response to trolls and fans, Savage shared a ‘backside’ photo of herself on Twitter on Sunday evening, captioning it: ‘ Issa soft yansh to press’

Read Also: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Share Kiss On Stage In Paris (Video)

Tags from the story
Starboyfest, tiwa savage, wizkid
0

You may also like

Who is the highest paid manager at Euro 2016?

Photos of Buhari personally slaughtering his eid el-kabir ram

My wife curses me with her private part – Pastor tells court

Its Worrisome!!! Buhari reacts to Kaduna communal clash that claimed over 50 lives

Lady raises alarm after the N90,000 a customer paid to her changed into something else (Video)

Police defends Fulani Herdsmen over attack on Olu Falae’s farm

Lionheart

Here’s What Nigerians Think About Genevieve’s ‘Lionheart’ Oscar Nomination

Ooni asks Yorubas in Kano to ensure Ganduje returns for second term

AFRICA EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE CONFERENCE 2018: USING EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY, IMPROVE PROFITABILITY AND OPTIMIZE LEARNING

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *