‘It Affects Me If Your Pictures Are Too Sexy’, Kanye West Tells Kim (Video)

Kim and Kanye West
Rapper Kanye West And Wife, Kim Kardashian West

In a recent episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Kanye West has opened up on how he feels on seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian from the Met Gala 2019.

The talented rapper and music producer stated that seeing ‘too sexy’ pictures of his wife, Kim Kardashian, gives him anxiety and he doesn’t like feeling anxious.

Kim Kardashian, who rocked a tight outfit for the ‘Met Gala’ event, gave it back to Kanye West as she said that she wasn’t prepared to go in with him in his new phase.

Information Nigeria recalls that it was earlier this year that Kanye West started his Christianity Movement and even formed his own church.

Watch The Video Here:

