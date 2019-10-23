It Was A Joke – Susan Who Claimed To Be Pregnant For Davido (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Recall that it was earlier reported that a lady (Helen) claimed that her sister (Susan) is pregnant for Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Davido and the sisters
Davido and the sisters

Davido later reacted and vowed that the ladies in the viral video claiming one of them is pregnant for him would end up in prison.

Also Read: Davido Reacts To Rumours That He Impregnated A Lady

The singer also offered to give N1million Naira to anyone that could identify the ladies.

The two ladies later shared a new video saying that it was a joke.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido, helen, Susan
2

You may also like

Church Members Seen Struggling To Worship The Shoes Of A Pastor (Photos)

15-yr-old Nigerian Rapper stabbed to death after Birthday party in London

BREAKING !!! LA LIGA refuses Neymar’s buyout clause from PSG

Goodluck Jonathan withdrew N67.2 billion cash from Central Bank

FG meets with representatives of 82 released Chibok girls

“Governor Fayose is overdramatic” – Police

Jonathan congratulates French president-elect

25-year old robber arrested for selling off chairs belonging to an event centre in Lagos

Gov. Ambode set to unveil new Obafemi Statue on Tuesday

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *