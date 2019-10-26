‘It Wasnt Me’- Alex Unusual Replies Male Fan Who Dreamt He Married Her

by Michael Isaac
Alex Unusual
Former BBNaija Housemate Alex Unusual

Nigerian TV personality Alexandra Amuche, popularly known as Alex Unusual has replied a fan who said he dreamt of their marriage.

The TV star, who was also a former housemate at the Big Brother Naija Show, was quick to advise the young man to go back to his sleep.

The fan who we have identified as ‘papiculoboss’ on Instagram commented on her post: “Alex I saw in my dreams we got married”

Alex replies him saying he should go back to his sleep and confirm who he had seen because she was sure that it wasn’t her

See Her Post Here:

Alex Unusual
Alex Reply To Fan Who Dreamt of Her

 

Tags from the story
Alex Unusual, Alexandra Amuche
0

