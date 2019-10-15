“It Wasn’t Music, It Was A Family Issue”, Paul Okoye Opens Up On Split With Brother (Video)

Nigerian recording artist Paul Okoye popularly known as RudeBoy has opened up about a number of things in his recent interview with Accelerate TV.

The ‘Audio Money’ singer had been the other half of the very popular boy group, P-Square.

READ ALSO – P-Square Drama: Check Out What Paul Has To Say After Peter Accused Him Of Insulting His Family (Video)

In this recent interview, Rudeboy talks about his latest single, ‘Audio Money’, he also talked about the fake life of many Nigerians and ultimately he talked about the split with his brother.

According to him, it wasn’t a music type problem and neither was it just about his brother but it was generally a family issue.

Watch The Video Here: