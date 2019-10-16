It’s An Endorsement Of Corruption: PDP Reacts To Buhari’s N10bn Payment Request For Kogi

by Verity
Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly to approve a payment N10.069 billion to Kogi state as scandalous.

The opposition party, therefore, urged the National Assembly to use such funds for the payment of salaries and pensions of “suffering” workers in the state.

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, it said:

Read Also: Nigerians Fume As Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For N10b Payment To Kogi Weeks Before Election

“The PDP describes as an endorsement of corruption and inexcusable injury to the people of Kogi state, for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek to direct funds to Governor Yahaya Bello, for phantom projects, and neglect the Kogi workers many of whom are owed salaries and pension in arrears of 36 months. “Such action by Mr. President further confirms that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is directly in league with Governor Yahaya Bello to strangulate the people of Kogi state.

“If the Buhari Presidency means well for Kogi state, it should reword its request and put the interest of the masses ahead of all selfish and parochial political considerations, particularly as the state approaches a critical election in which the people have made up their minds to vote out Governor Yahaya Bello,” the PDP said.

Tags from the story
kogi state, N10.069 Billion, national assembly, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 4

I Want to Be a Farmer – 19-year-old With First Class in Computer Science Declares

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:4thAugust

PDP crisis continues, Sherrif tells Fayose and the rest to leave

Nnamdi Kanu declared missing – IPOB

North West Would Go Against The Permutation Of Many And Vote For Atiku – Former Speaker, Tambuwal

Nigeria Air force acquires 20 dogs to help tackle Boko Haram

President Buhari consoles families of meningitis victims

Why Tottenham Must Improve On Defending Set Pieces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *