‘It’s Better To Be A Beggar Than A Fraudster’ – Charity Nnaji Trolls Mompha (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Charity Nnaji has continued her troll post against Mompha who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mompha was arrested over his alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has dragged the Instagram celebrity, Mompha occasionally.

Information Nigeria recalls that Mompha had earlier dragged Nnaji for begging him money which has since then fueled the conflict she has against him.

Sharing a photo of the arrested Dubai-based Nigerian man with some of his assets, the Nollywood actress recalls the moments she was publicly dragged for begging him money.

See Photos Here: