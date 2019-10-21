‘It’s Not Beans’ – Dele Momodu Congratulates Wizkid On O2 Arena Concert

by Michael
Dele Momodu and Wizkid
Former Presidential Candidate Dele Momodu

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu has sent his congratulatory message to Afro-Music star, Wizkid.

The media mogul took to his Twitter to share his excitement over another achievement of the Nigerian music star.

Wizkid, who had his concert at the O2 Arena last weekend had reportedly sold out the whole event.

Wizkid, who had his concert at the O2 Arena last weekend had reportedly sold out the whole event.

Information Nigeria recalls that Wizkid also sold out the O2 Arena last year with his concert.

While congratulating Wizkid he wrote: “Congratulations Starboy… It is not beans.”

See His Post Here:

