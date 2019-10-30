Iyabo Ojo Advises Colleagues To Stop Patronising Bloggers

by Michael Isaac
Iyabo Ojo
Actress Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sent some word of advice to her colleagues.

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress appealed to her colleagues to stop giving out private conversations and discussions to Nigerian bloggers.

She also highlighted that the rate at which bloggers now dive to bring out the most private part of their lives public is becoming alarming.

In her own words: “What exactly is going on peeps? Why are we bent on destroying ourselves? Bloggers are feeding on people’s lives like there’s no tomorrow. Information coming out from colleagues to the ears of bloggers, sending anonymous DMs just to tarnish people’s image…”

See More Here:

Iyabo Ojo
Her Post
